Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and fiancee Jodie Haydon.
Approval ratings for Anthony Albanese, shown with fiancee Jodie Haydon, have been sliding. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
‘Underestimated my whole life’: PM makes election pitch

Tess Ikonomou January 26, 2025

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has vowed to take the nation in the right direction as he makes his bid for a second term, while hinting at the timing of the federal election.

With an election due to be held by May 17, approval ratings for Mr Albanese have been consistently sliding. 

Asked whether the looming vote was the opposition leader’s to lose, the prime minister replied that he had been “underestimated my whole life”.

“What I’m confident of is that I lead a government that’s focused, that’s orderly, that has seen Australia through some very difficult economic times, that we are heading in the right direction, and that we have an agenda to build on that in our second term,” he told Sky News on Sunday.

Mr Albanese said he understood Australians were hurting and the cost of living was their number one concern.

Amid mounting speculation the election could be called for April, the prime minister was asked if this was the month he planned to hold a vote.

“No, the budget’s scheduled for March 25,” he replied.

When pressed on whether it would be delivered, the prime minister responded “well, it’s scheduled”.

Asked why Australia should continue climate change action when the US has been pulled out of the agreement by Donald Trump, Mr Albanese said it made good economic sense.

“The opportunity that we have is not only about reducing our emissions, it’s about economic opportunity,” he said.

Shadow Minister for Home Affairs James Paterson.
  James Paterson says voters can choose a minority Labor government or a majority coalition one. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS 

Liberal Senator James Paterson said Australians had a clear choice at the next election, which would be very competitive and close.

“It is either going to be a returned Albanese Labor government in minority in some form … or will be a Dutton coalition majority government,” he told Sky News.

“If they do want to get our country back on track, if they do think they cannot afford another three years … then the only choice is a change of government, and that’s by voting for your coalition.”

The opposition home affairs spokesman will remain in his shadow portfolio after Mr Dutton announced on Saturday a reshuffle to his frontbench.

David Coleman, who was communications spokesman, has been picked for the shadow foreign affairs portfolio, which was vacated by Liberal Senator Simon Birmingham who is retiring.

