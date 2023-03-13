AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Western United matchwinner Aleksandar Prijovic.
Aleksandar Prijovic scored the winning goal as Western United beat Melbourne Victory 2-1 in the ALM. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

United add to Victory woes, stay in ALM finals race

Anna Harrington March 13, 2023

Western United have plunged a dagger into lowly Melbourne Victory’s season while taking a crucial step towards a finals berth with a 2-1 win over their A-League Men rivals.

Fresh off signing a two-year deal with the reigning champions, 21-year-old striker Noah Botic scored his fifth goal in five games to give United the lead in the 38th minute.

Bruno Fornaroli equalised with a free-kick in the 50th minute before Aleksandar Prijovic scored the winner against the run of play in the 69th to pile further pressure on Victory and coach Tony Popovic.

The win lifts United (25 points) up to seventh and just two points out of the finals places while last-placed Victory (18 points) are nine points behind sixth-placed Sydney FC with six games to go.

Both teams traded early chances before United found a breakthrough.

Ben Garuccio pinched the ball off Josh Brillante then withstood challenges from Jason Geria and Connor Chapman to force the ball down the wing.

Connor Pain ran onto the ball then whipped it across goal and Botic ghosted in at the back post for his fifth goal in as many games.

It capped off a dire first half for Victory, who were booed off the pitch at halftime, before Popovic dragged captain Josh Brillante and winger Nishan Velupillay.

Victory had more intensity in the second half and earned their chance to equalise when Tongo Doumbia clattered into Fornaroli’s back.

Veteran striker Fornaroli stepped up and coolly steered a free-kick around the wall and past a diving Jamie Young.

In the 66th minute, Fornaroli almost added another, pouncing on a loose ball and just dragging it wide.

A minute later, the striker released Romero, who shot straight at Young, then Fornaroli forced another save from the United stopper.

Victory were almost immediately left to rue their wasted opportunities.

Neil Kilkenny launched a long ball towards Pain on the left and the winger drove it in towards Prijovic, who coolly volleyed home the winner.

