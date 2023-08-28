AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alan Joyce
Qantas chief Alan Joyce came under heavy criticism at the parliamentary hearing. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • travel and commuting

Unused Qantas flight credits worth more than reported

Tess Ikonomou August 29, 2023

Qantas Group has revealed the value of flight credits it holds is $100 million higher than reported, as the airline defends its billion-dollar profit. 

In an explosive exchange with senators during a parliamentary inquiry hearing on Monday, the group’s senior executives, including Qantas boss Alan Joyce, came under heavy criticism just days after posting a record $2.47 billion profit.

Jetstar chief executive Stephanie Tully said for her airline about $100 million in credits were yet to be redeemed by customers.

For overseas bookings, no amount could be given, with Qantas to provide the information on notice.

This is on top of the $370 million worth of unclaimed credits reported last week, which are set to expire at the end of this year.

The hearing was told media campaigns, advertising and text messages were being used to encourage people to claim the credits and get the balance to zero by the end of December.

Mr Joyce defended the Albanese government’s decision to reject an application by Qatar Airways for an additional 21 services per week.

Despite both airlines being members of the Oneworld alliance, Qantas opposed the plan for the extra flights.

The Qantas boss admitted the airline lobbied the government, saying it amounted to protecting Australia’s national interest.

Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones earlier said the choice to deny Qatar Airways its request was made to keep Qantas profitable.

“Having a national airline that occasionally post a profit is not a bad-news story, (it) is actually a good news story,” Mr Jones told reporters.

Coalition senators asked the airline chief whether Qantas had colluded with the government to stifle competition.

Liberal frontbencher Anne Ruston said there were answers needed for why Australia will not be continuing to put downward pressure on airline prices.

“The explanation just flew in the face of anything that I think was reasonably going to explain the decision that has been made,” she told ABC News.

