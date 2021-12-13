 US awards diggers Silver Star war medal - Australian Associated Press

The Silver Star Medal (file image)
The Silver Star medal has only been awarded to six Australian Defence Force members. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • award and prize

US awards diggers Silver Star war medal

Dominic Giannini December 14, 2021

Two Australian solders have been awarded the third-highest military honour in the United States for exceptional valour in combat. 

Retired Group Captain Macaulay Cottrell and the family of the late Warrant Officer Kevin Wheatley were given the Silver Star medal for their time with US soldiers in Vietnam. 

Then-flying officer Cottrell flew against intense fire and strong weather which provided information for further support missions in 1968, while Warrant Officer Wheatley led the charge to capture a hostile village pressed against automatic gun fire and grenade explosions in 1965.

The US Charge d’Affaires Michael Goldman presented the medals in a closed door ceremony in Canberra also attended by Governor-General David Hurley.

Around 23,000 Silver Stars have been awarded by the US but only six have been given to Australian Defence Force members. 

