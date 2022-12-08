US-China ‘guardrails’ vital to peace: Wong

Australia has urged the United States and China to further talks on “guardrails” to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said US President Joe Biden put “guardrails” on the table in a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping a year ago.

“Most recently we saw him use his meeting at the G20 with President Xi to underscore the need for guardrails that enable responsible management of competition,” Senator Wong told the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington DC.

“We welcome President Biden’s leadership. It is in all the world’s interests that his overtures are met.

“We hope that, contrary to suggestions from some analysts, Beijing does see an interest in pursuing a joint strategic framework with Washington.”

She said putting “hard limits” on Chinese and US security policies was vital.

“The kind of international leadership we need to prevent catastrophe must be supported and encouraged across the political systems of both China and America.”

Senator Wong said Australia’s aim was to do more than “establish military deterrents to conflict”.

“Building the conditions for a peaceful, open, stable and prosperous world in which sovereignty is respected must be the principal aim of Australia’s diplomacy, of America’s diplomacy, of every nation’s diplomacy,” she said.

She encouraged the US to boost its economic engagement in the region.

“We need to show our partners that we want to do business and create wealth with them,” she said.

“Second, we need to demonstrate that we have interests we want to nurture beyond security interests … that their interest in stability and development is an interest we share – that we have skin in the game.”

The minister noted the world faced “the most challenging strategic circumstances in the post-war period”, with the Indo-Pacific region being home to “the largest military build-up anywhere in the world”.

North Korea has conducted more than 60 missile launches this year.

And in August, five Chinese ballistic missiles were reported to have fallen in Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

“But we are not hostages to history. We decide what we do with the present. And we decide what we do to help shape the region that we want,” Senator Wong said.

“We want to live in a region that is open, stable, prosperous and respectful of sovereignty.”