AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Stefano Utoikamanu.
Tigers prop Stefano Utoikamanu will join the NRL ladder leaders from the cellar dwellars in 2025. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Utoikamanu poised to become Storm’s next success story

Jasper Bruce August 2, 2024

Stefano Utoikamanu is poised to become Craig Bellamy’s latest success story after the highly-rated Wests Tigers prop signed with Melbourne for 2025.

One of the NRL season’s longest contract sagas drew to a close on Friday as Utoikamanu shunned interest from Canterbury to relocate to the Storm on a three-year deal.

The signing comes only days after the one-time NSW representative delivered a seismic blow to the struggling Tigers by rejecting their five-year contract offer.

Rated among the NRL’s most promising forwards, Utoikamanu had begun the season in excellent form and appeared a pillar around whom Benji Marshall’s side could continue to build.

Instead, he has become ladder-leading Melbourne’s most significant middle-forward signing since the club’s last premiership victory in 2020.

“Stefano is an exciting young forward and also an impressive young man,” said Storm general manager of football Frank Ponissi.

“I’m sure he’s going to come with a working hard attitude.”

Utoikamanu is the second Tiger to join the Storm in as many seasons after Shawn Blore signed in a player swap for Justin Olam this year.

Second-rower Blore has since become the latest player to soar under the tutelage of master coach Bellamy, the 24-year-old shining on the Storm’s left edge this season.

Utility back Nick Meaney and second-rower Eliesa Katoa have experienced similar upticks in form since arriving in Melbourne in recent seasons.

Utoikamanu hoped a fresh start could help further his own career as he addressed his future following the Tigers’ loss to North Queensland on Thursday night.

“Wherever I go next, I know that I’m going there as a fresh face,” he said prior to the Storm’s signing announcement.

“I think change is going to be good for me. Wherever I go next, I think I’m going to thrive.”

Stefano Utoikamanu.
 Stefano Utoikamanu said leaving the club he “loves” was a tough decision. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS 

Utoikamanu’s future had been a hot topic all season, owing to both his strong potential and unusual contract clauses devised under the Tigers’ previous administration.

He had initially been tied to the joint venture through 2025, but had a clause that permitted him to leave at the end of this season if the side failed to make the finals and he did not play two State of Origin games.

Speculation intensified after it became clear the 17th-placed Tigers would again finish the season towards the foot of the ladder, and Utoikamanu was overlooked by new Blues coach Michael Maguire.

Penrith, Canberra and St George Illawarra had all been interested in securing him before a two-horse race emerged between the Storm and Bulldogs in recent weeks.

Utoikamanu said the ongoing scrutiny had contributed to a recent downturn in form.

“It’s not ideal that I had to make a decision on where I want to go during the season,” he said.

“I feel like that’s kind of stuffed up my season a bit.”

Melbourne sit four points clear atop the NRL ladder and are rated strong chances of running deep into the finals, especially now star five-eighth Cam Munster is back fit.

Cam Munster.
 Melbourne are powering towards the finals, boosted by Cam Munster’s return. Image by Mark Evans/AAP PHOTOS 

But Utoikamanu said the difficult decision to leave Wests was more about personal growth than the chance for premiership glory.

“It’s less about winning a comp and more about me getting to a new club and developing as a player,” Utoikamanu said.

“I thought it was just the best decision for me and my family to leave (the Tigers) now. It’s pretty upsetting but it is what it is.

“I love this club and everyone in it and I love all the boys and all the coaches, so it was probably the hardest decision I’ve had to make in my career so far.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.