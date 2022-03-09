AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wests Tigers prop Stefano Utoikamanu.
Wests Tigers prop Stefano Utoikamanu wants to build on an impressive first season in the NRL. Image by Scott Radford-Chisholm/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Utoikamanu set to lead Tigers’ NRL charge

George Clarke March 10, 2022

After they unveiled a five-man captaincy group, the buzz word around the Wests Tigers this year is “leadership” as they aim to end a finals drought that stretches back to 2011.

Leadership, it is often said, is an action not a position, and nobody encapsulates that more than Tigers prop Stefano Utoikamanu.

Towards the end of 2021 the 21-year-old, who will start in the front row for Saturday’s season opener against Melbourne, carried the team on his back.

While he wasn’t named in the leadership group composed of Adam Doueihi, James Tamou, Luke Brooks, Tyrone Peachey and Ken Maumalo, Utoikamanu wants to back up his stellar season to turn an underperforming club into a force.

“To have that kind of impact on the team is what I want to do,” Utoikamanu told AAP.

“To be a good player you have to be a leader first. I don’t mind that pressure.

“We’ve had a few talks about what pressure does to players. I think pressure makes good players and if you don’t like it then you’ve not got much hope of being a good player.”

The Tigers were widely mocked for their decision to appoint five captains. 

Throw in a decade of underperforming and speculation about the longevity of coach Michael Maguire and they’re an easy target for critics.

Now in his fourth season in charge of the club, Maguire has had to delve into the transfer market to strengthen a roster that finished 13th last year with Jackson Hastings and Oliver Gildart joining from Wigan.

Nevertheless, some bookmakers have the Tigers as short-priced favourites for the wooden spoon, something which doesn’t sit right with Utoikamanu.

“We haven’t been buying into the stuff that gets said outside of footy,” he said. 

“Everybody has been focusing on themselves and how we can get better as a team. We block out what everyone is saying about us.

“Madge is a big believer in the boys he has signed.

“We’ve got a good young crew and an older lot so I think the next couple of years we can progress as a team.” 

