Vaccine mandate for WA interstate arrivals

Interstate travellers to Western Australia will have to be double vaccinated when the state’s border restrictions begin to ease on February 5.

Premier Mark McGowan announced the long-awaited reopening date on Monday, as the state reached its 80 per cent double-dose vaccination milestone.

The eased restrictions will come with a set of fresh protocols – including interstate arrivals aged over 12 needing to have had both jabs, unless they have a medical exemption.

WA’s border controls were first introduced back in April 2020, making it more than 600 days that the state has been what Mr McGowan called “an island within an island”.

But residents have been able to live almost entirely free of COVID restrictions, and WA has dealt with just over 1100 cases – the sort of figure other states might notch up in 24 hours.

WA Health Minister Roger Cook urged people to get the jab before the state reopens, and said January would be an important time for children aged 5-11 to get at least one dose.

“We also want as many Western Australian children vaccinated before school starts next year,” he said on Monday.

It’s anticipated the WA vaccination rate will have climbed to 90 per cent by February 5.

Under the rules to be implemented on that date, vaccinated overseas travellers will not have to quarantine, but if they are unvaccinated or have not had an approved jab, they will have to quarantine for 14 days.

Transitional restrictions will include a requirement to wear face masks in high-risk areas, while vaccination proof will be needed to attend some large-scale events and venues.