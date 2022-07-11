AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A patient receiving a COVID-19 booster shot
Fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses are available to anyone aged 30 and over. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

Vaccines still key despite new antivirals

Paul Osborne July 12, 2022

Doctors say antiviral treatments which have been made more readily available to people with COVID-19 are no substitute for getting vaccinated.

The federal government has eased access to antiviral treatments, just as eligibility for a fourth vaccine dose – or second booster – has been expanded to anyone aged 30 and over.

Royal Australian College of GPs vice-president Bruce Willett said the two measures were important but should be seen as having separate functions.

“One of the concerns with these antiviral agents is people may see them as a substitute for getting vaccinated – they definitely are not,” he told Sky News.

“Vaccination is still our first and foremost protection against severe COVID.”

He said vaccination could reduce a person’s chances of hospital admission or getting severe disease by a factor of five.

Dr Willett noted there was a problem in some rural and regional areas in getting access to the antiviral drugs, but it was likely to improve.

“We have all been caught a little bit on the hop with the expansion of the availability,” he said.

The comment came as states and territories recorded 32,166 new cases in a day.

An additional 7.4 million people will be able to receive a fourth vaccine dose, with people aged over 50 recommended to get the extra booster while those over 30 are also eligible.

Australians over 70 who test positive for the virus were given access to antivirals on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme from Monday.

Access was also expanded to people over 50 with two or more risk factors for severe disease and Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people over 30 with two or more risk factors.

Anyone 18 or over and immunocompromised may also be eligible.

Normally costing more than $1000, the two antiviral treatments are now available for $6.80 for concession card holders and about $40 for everyone else.

