Van Gisbergen claims home Supercars win

Shane van Gisbergen has steered clear of drama to salute on home soil, claiming maximum points from Sunday’s first Supercars race at Pukekohe Park.

The Aucklander gave a bumper crowd something to cheer for at the final meet at the historic circuit, winning from pole and claiming the fastest lap.

Van Gisbergen won ahead of Chaz Mostert and Cam Waters, with Saturday winner Will Davison left to rue a botched passing move.

“What a feeling! I’m going to miss this place,” van Gisbergen said.

“I want to do a burnout but I have to race this afternoon. Hopefully get a chance tonight.”

Behind car No.97 there was plenty of tumult, including a dangerous lap-one bust-up between Will Brown and Mark Winterbottom.

Brown was nudged off the track by the veteran, who announced a two-year contract extension earlier in the day, sent flying towards pit lane at 184km/h.

“It was the biggest hit I’ve ever had,” Brown said after a spell in the medical centre.

“Some of them you’re not too bothered about but that was a pretty big hit. Going in at that speed I knew I was screwed.”

Brown then erupted at Winterbottom when he visited his garage, with his team manager even pushing Frosty away, who said the shunt was not intentional.

The Erebus Motorsport told broadcasters his Commodore was “rooted”, fuming at the former Supercars champion.

“Hopefully we get another one sorted for Bathurst,” he said.

“Everyone knows what the consequences are when you put someone off like that. Look what he did. I hope he comes down and says something.”

The collision of Brown’s Commodore with the pit lane entry stopped the race as officials worked to repair the damage.

Anton De Pasquale also joined Brown in lap one retirement after the Shell V Power man was turned around by an unsighted Brodie Kostecki and speared into the wall.

De Pasquale’s pit team are in a race to repair the No.11 Mustang in time for race two, which begins at 4.10pm (2.10pm AEST).

The early race drama brought a flying restart on lap six when Davison tried his luck, attempting an outside pass of van Gisbergen for the lead.

He miscalculated, running out of road and re-entering in fourth, allowing Mostert and Waters into their podium positions.

“A lot going on. A really interesting race. Putting on a show for all the fans here,” Mostert said.

Davison and Waters will start off the front row in the final race at Pukekohe before it is retired by track owners to become a dedicated thoroughbred facility.

SUPERCARS SUNDAY RESULTS

RACE 28

1. Shane van Gisbergen – Holden – 1:02.1092

2. Chaz Mostert – Holden

3. Cam Waters – Ford

4. Will Davison – Ford

5. Scott Pye – Holden

QUALIFYING RACE 29

1. Will Davison – Ford – 1:01.9211

2. Cam Waters – Ford

3. Anton De Pasquale – Ford

4. Broc Feeney – Holden

5. Andre Heimgartner – Holden