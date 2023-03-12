Van Gisbergen frosty after contentious Supercars opener

Just hours after having a season-opening victory stripped from his team, Shane van Gisbergen has taken victory in race two in a controversial beginning to the new Gen3 Supercars season in Newcastle.

Red Bull Ampol Racing stars van Gisbergen and Broc Feeney were sensationally disqualified from their Supercars 1-2 triumph after a protest following Saturday’s race.

But van Gisbergen had the final say after overcoming a fifth-placed start and time sensitive racing to pass Chaz Mostert and roar home to career win number 76 in Sunday’s race.

The 33-year-old, still noticeably annoyed by the sanction against his team, was tight-lipped and reluctant to speak in his post-race press conference.

“I’ll just repeat what I said on track – thanks to my team, our cars were awesome and all our talking was done on the track today,” he said.

Sunday’s race began with a red flag when Declan Fraser and Macauley Jones made contact from take-off.

Mostert had gained first from pole-sitter David Reynolds and led the race upon restarting till the final moments. But then van Gisbergen attacked.

The pair gave a 167,197 strong weekend crowd their money’s worth in the dying stages following Mostert’s earlier battle with Cam Waters.

And with eight minutes remaining van Gisbergen had his eyes set on the lead and passed Mostert down an inside line on turn nine with contact. Mostert returned serve by bumping the Kiwi a few corners later.

When asked about the bumpy exchanged, van Gisbergen responded with: “Yeah, it happened.”

Time expired shortly after his move and the Kiwi crossed the chequered flag for a second career victory in Newcastle, with David Reynolds finishing third.

The New Zealander’s win capped a whirlwind 24 hours following his team’s disqualification from race one.

Motorsport Australia officials announced the decision on Sunday morning, after convening following protests by rival teams Tickford Racing and Walkinshaw Andretti United over the driver cooling systems in the Red Bull team’s Camaros following Saturday’s race.

They upheld the protests, finding the cars were in breach of rule C16.2.1.1, with the driver cooling systems not correctly placed within the car cockpit.

“The Head of Motorsport’s clear determination is that the systems in issue do not comply with the rules,” the decision read.

Both Red Bull cars had their cooling systems to the right of the driver and packed with dry ice, instead of the passenger side as per the rules.

Their cooling boxes were placed in the correct area for Sunday’s action but Red Bull Ampol said they would appeal the findings.

“The team has sought permission from the Supercars head of motorsport prior to race 1 of the Supercars championship, which was granted, and we acted upon this permission,” Red Bull Ampol said in an Instagram post.

“This was not a performance enhancement method, but a driver safety tool.

“Our team ethos is to race hard and fair every time we hit the track, and our full focus is on today’s race in Newcastle.”

Due to the disqualification, Monster Energy Racing’s Waters was promoted to be the race one winner, with Mostert second and Brodie Kostecki third.

Red Bull have 72 hours to lodge their appeal, with proceedings then going to a three-person tribunal at a later date.

SUPERCARS RACE TWO RESULTS

1. Shane van Gisbergen (Red Bull Ampol Racing)

2. Chaz Mostert (Walkinshaw Andretti United)

3. David Reynolds (Penrite Racing)

4. James Golding (Nulon Racing)

5. Broc Feeney (Red Bull Ampol Racing)

SUPERCARS STANDINGS:

1. Chaz Mostert (Walkinshaw Andretti United) 276 pts

2. Brodie Kostecki (Erebus Motorsport) 231 pts

3. Cam Waters (Monster Energy Racing) 219 pts

4. David Reynolds (Penrite Racing) 207 pts

5. Andre Heimgartner (Brad Jones Racing) 207 pts