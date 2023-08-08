AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A battery storage system for power generation.
Lithium is well known for its use in batteries, but could vanadium be the next big thing in energy? Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS
  • economy, business and finance

Vanadium could be the next lithium for big battery tech

Marion Rae August 9, 2023

Big batteries across Australia could one day be powered by a little-known element called vanadium and manufactured onshore, an industry leader says.

The silvery-grey metal is the latest “pit to grid” sensation for electricity system operators, although most people have never heard of it.

“Seven years ago lithium was in the same spot,” Australian Vanadium CEO Graham Arvidson told AAP ahead of a briefing on the element at the Diggers and Dealers Mining Forum in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, on Wednesday.

Australia is home to almost one-third (or 31 per cent) of the world’s vanadium, according to Geoscience Australia, but none of it is mined.

Some 80 per cent of the world’s vanadium comes from China and Russia, and more is produced in South Africa.

Most vanadium is used to make metal alloys, but it can also be used to make an increasingly popular kind of battery that may be the answer to storing energy for long periods to support solar and wind power generation.

Leading vanadium flow battery manufacturers, such as Japan’s Sumitomo Electric, have been churning them out for the past 20 years.

Australia could become a leading supplier of the mineral and there are already battery projects on the go that could open the door for more local manufacturers, Mr Arvidson says.

“They’ve been around for a long time – really they’ve been fully commercialised at grid scale for at least 20 years,” he said.

“And it’s a wonderful story for Australia because it was invented here in the 1970s,” he said.

The up-front cost may be higher but vanadium batteries last more than 20 years, are easy to recycle, can survive harsh conditions, support peak energy demand, and require no other minerals.

They can also be located more closely together, or stacked as modules because they are not flammable like lithium-based batteries.

“You can either repurpose it into another battery with no loss or you could extract it and put it in steel,” Mr Arvidson said.

There are vanadium flow battery factories under development all over the world, including in the United States, China, South Korea and India.

“A vanadium flow battery is a pretty simple device,” Mr Arvidson explained.

“You’re effectively mixing it with acid so you can put it in the battery – sulphuric acid is what we call the electrolyte,” he said.

“There’s two tanks full of electrolyte, there’s two pumps, and the middle where you can exchange ions across a membrane.”

WA’s Horizon Power has purchased a vanadium flow battery for a pilot project in Kununurra to provide long periods of 100 per cent renewable energy.

In South Australia, energy giant Invinity is creating Australia’s first dispatchable solar power plant combined with a vanadium flow battery.

Last year, Australian energy storage business North Harbour Clean Energy announced a joint venture with CellCube, a global leader in vanadium flow batteries, to build an assembly line on the east coast for the national electricity market.

While they cannot provide the same power as a lithium battery, vanadium flow batteries excel in energy storage, according to Australia’s Chief Scientist Cathy Foley.

Queensland has 15 per cent of the planet’s vanadium.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has already opened the state’s first vanadium electrolyte manufacturing plant in Townsville, where Vecco Group is working on a trial with state-owned Energy Queensland to test the new battery.

She’s also declared an area about 45km northwest of Richmond, which is a vanadium hotspot, a critical minerals development zone.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.