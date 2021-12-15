 VCE class of 2021 to learn final score - Australian Associated Press

STUDENT EXAMS
More than 45,000 Victorian year 12 students will receive their Australian Tertiary Admission Rank. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • education

VCE class of 2021 to learn final score

AAP December 16, 2021

Victoria’s year 12 students are set to learn their final score after spending much of their final two years of study in lockdown. 

More than 45,000 year 12s, as well as any year 11s who completed a Unit 3/4 subject, will get their Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) at 7am on Thursday.

The ATAR measures a student’s overall academic achievement compared with other final-year students in Australia, with the highest possible score a 99.95. 

Thirty-nine Victorian students – 29 male and 11 female – achieved the top score.

The average ATAR across all students in the state was 69.26 with an average of 70.6 for female students and 67.62 for males. 

Tamara Barth, the interim director of the Victorian Tertiary Admissions Centre, which processes the scores, congratulated all students on their determination in completing VCE over 2020 and 2021 during a time of remote learning and lockdowns. 

“All students who were able to complete their secondary schooling in 2021 should be proud of what they have achieved, and confident of their ability to successfully navigate their next steps,” she said in a statement. 

Every student completing one or more VCE or VET Unit 3/4 subjects was given special consideration, given the disruption to the 2021 school year.

Students have until December 20 to finalise their university or TAFE course preferences, with the first round of offers to be released on January 14.

