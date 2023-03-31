AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Oscar Piastri of McLaren greets fans at Albert Park.
Oscar Piastri of McLaren greets fans on arrival during the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • Formula One

Verstappen sets pace, Piastri mid-field in F1 practice

Steve Larkin March 31, 2023

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was fastest and Australia’s Oscar Piastri mid-field in the opening practice session at the Formula One grand prix in Melbourne.

Piastri logged the 12th quickest lap of the 20 drivers in his debut F1 appearance in his home city on Friday.

Reigning world champion Verstappen set the pace followed by Mercedes ace Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.

Verstappen and Perez entered Melbourne after finishing one-two in the opening races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Verstappen won the season-opener and finished second behind Perez in the next race.

Verstappen logged the quickest time of one minute 18.790 seconds before spinning out late in the hour-long session.

Hamilton (1:19.223), Perez (1:19.293), Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso (1:19.317) and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc (1.19.378) were next best.

Melbourne-born Piastri recorded a fastest time of 1:19.777 from his 22 laps in a practice session halted midway for five minutes due to a GPS issue.

The session also prematurely ended with four minutes remaining in the scheduled hour when Logan Sargeant’s Williams lost power and was parked on a corner.

A second practice session will commence at 1600 AEDT.

A third and final practice will be held on Saturday before the qualifying session for Sunday’s race.

Verstappen (44 points) leads the championship by one point from Perez followed by Alonso (30 points), with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Hamilton both on 20 points. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.