The Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide
The commission is set to hear further evidence of ADF members enduring trauma during their service. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • suicide

Veteran to tell of Afghanistan sex assault

AAP February 16, 2022

A royal commission investigating defence and veteran suicide will continue in Sydney, with the inquiry expected to hear evidence from an Afghanistan veteran sexually assaulted on deployment.

The commission on Wednesday will also hear testimony from the partner and daughter of an ADF veteran who took his life after multiple suicide attempts.

The week-long public hearings are taking evidence from those in the ADF community who have had suicidal ideation, and family members of those who have taken their lives.

Witnesses have so far testified about negative experiences in the ADF due to their sexuality, while families of veterans who have taken their own lives have spoken of being let down by defence.

The inquiry has also been told of an “unacceptably high” backlog of compensation claims, with processing time doubling to an average of about 200 days.

Later this week, the inquiry is expected to hear from Department of Veterans Affairs staff, medical experts and consulting firm McKinsey.

The Sydney sessions are looking at urgent issues in the ADF and follow a block of hearings in Brisbane in 2021 that probed common risk factors in defence and veteran deaths like social and family contexts, financial circumstances, housing and employment issues.

The commission was sparked in 2021 when Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he would not stand in the way of a move to probe the issue of ADF and veteran suicides.

Suicide rates are 24 per cent higher for ex-serving men and double for ex-serving women, compared with the general population, according to federal government data.

Lifeline 13 11 14

Open Arms 1800 011 046

