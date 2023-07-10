Veteran Williams confident Matildas can handle Cup hype

Veteran goalkeeper Lydia Williams is adamant the Matildas will not be overawed by the pressure to perform in a home World Cup.

More than 80,000 people are expected to attend Australia’s opening game against Ireland at Accor Stadium on July 20.

That figure will dwarf the previous largest crowd Williams has played in front of – about 50,000 in the Matildas’ semi-final against Brazil at the Rio Olympics.

Not only do Australia have hosting rights for the first time, a golden generation of players has the ability to go deep in the tournament.

Williams, who is preparing for her fifth World Cup for the Matildas after first appearing in 2007, said having numerous members of the squad with big club experience overseas would be crucial.

“We’ve been pretty lucky because we’re all quite transient,” Williams said.

“We haven’t really had like a home base before.

“We’re playing in Europe, we come home for a little bit, we’re playing in the US, come back for the (A-League women’s).

“We’re pretty used to making everywhere not too overwhelming.

“You walk out and hear the anthem (but) as soon as a whistle blows for the game, I think everyone’s pretty good at making sure it’s just the game that you’re focusing on.”

Williams is hoping the World Cup being in Australia and New Zealand will mean bumper crowds will not be the exception.

“You see all the big crowds the EPL gets, the men’s teams get and you’re just like, ‘Oh, I wish Australia (had that)’,” she said.

“It’s actually happening in Australia that you’re getting sellout crowds, you’re getting people travelling from overseas supporting you.

“I think it’s really amazing to see what the sport has done over a number of years.”

Australia are preparing for the historic World Cup campaign at their new headquarters in Bundoora, in Melbourne’s north.

The Sam Kerr-captained Matildas will take on France at Marvel Stadium on Friday night in a tantalising warm-up game six days out from playing Ireland in Sydney.