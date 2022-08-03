Veterans falling through cracks: inquiry

Vulnerable veterans who leave military service are being exposed to harm because of the lack of communication between defence forces and support organisations.

A royal commission sitting in Hobart also heard on Wednesday that Tasmania had a disproportionate number of homeless veterans, including women with children.

RSL Tasmania chief executive John Hardy said the island state posed a major challenge for providing military veterans with support due to its isolation.

Veterans living in Tasmania who required mental health crisis support often needed to travel to Melbourne for in-patient treatment, the royal commission was told.

Mr Hardy said the mental health challenges veterans routinely faced after leaving the military were similar to those that emerged in the wider population during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They are taken away from something they believe in, they are taken away from a routine, they have to now operate to a new set of rules,” he said.

Representatives from RSL Tasmania, the state’s peak body for ex-service personnel, were called to give evidence at the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide during seven days of hearings in Hobart.

More than 17,500 veterans live in Tasmania, believed to be the highest number per-capita figure for any state or territory.

Veterans in Tasmania were nearly three times more likely to be affected by homelessness than the wider community, the royal commission heard.

Peter Williams, RSL Tasmania’s northern director, said ex-service organisations on the island were coming into contact with increasing numbers of homeless veterans of all ages.

“What we have seen is a spread of veterans through from Vietnam to modern service, and we’ve seen a number of females with children as well,” he said.

Mr Hardy said veteran support services were often hamstrung because there was no way of knowing when people left the military and returned to the community.

He said the ideal solution would involve ex-service organisations being able to make direct contact with recently retired personnel, although he accepted there were privacy issues that would need to be resolved for that to happen.

“Most won’t need (support), but those that do are the ones that are going to be (at risk) of great harm later on,” he said.

“This really isn’t about the RSL, this isn’t about membership. We don’t care that you’re not a member, we care that you don’t commit suicide.”

Tasmania’s Veterans’ Affairs Minister Guy Barnett on Tuesday said he knew of veterans travelling to Victoria to access acute healthcare and conceded the state could do a lot better at providing them with mental health support.

The royal commission is due to present its interim report to the governor-general on August 11.

Lifeline 13 11 14

Open Arms 1800 011 046