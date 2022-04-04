AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Family of defence verterans are among those in the witness stand.
A Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide will hear evidence from more family members. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • suicide

Veterans inquiry to hear of family impact

Deborah Cornwall April 5, 2022

More evidence of lacking support for struggling defence force veterans and their families is due to be presented to a royal commission.

Past and present defence personnel who have battled post traumatic stress and considered suicide, plus their relations, are among the people who have made more than 1300 submissions to the inquiry.

Kevin Connor SC is counsel assisting the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide and has outlined the schedule of upcoming witnesses, as hearings continue in Canberra for the next fortnight.

“The key role families play is often not properly recognised, not supported by Defence, Department of Veterans’ Affairs and other services,” Mr Connor said ahead of Tuesday’s hearing.

“We have heard that families feel marginalised, and alone, in helping the person to recover … particularly in the transition to civilian life and through the claims processes.

“The role of families in caring and supporting current and former serving members cannot be understated.”

On Tuesday the inquiry will hear from two witnesses including Teresa Pyne, the daughter of a Vietnam veteran, who is expected to give evidence about the impact her father’s war trauma has had on her mother and siblings.

The commission is due to release an interim report in August, citing issues which require urgent attention.

Lifeline 13 11 14

Open Arms 1800 011 046

