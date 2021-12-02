 Veterans 'let down' by defence force: GP - Australian Associated Press

First week of many for royal commission into veteran suicide
A Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide will close its first week of hearings on Friday. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • veterans affairs

Veterans ‘let down’ by defence force: GP

Deborah Cornwall December 3, 2021

The Australian Defence Force is discarding men and women damaged in their service without offering the necessary protection and support to rebuild their lives, an inquiry has been told.

Brisbane GP Phil Parker, who specialises in treating veterans, told a Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide that some personnel were being “let down significantly” by the ADF.

Dr Parker, who served in the army for 27 years and was deployed in Afghanistan as a surgeon, said defence was recruiting young, fit and healthy people “causing harm to them and then rejecting them”.

He said while veterans were still in the service, the job itself protected them. But as soon as they were medically discharged “that’s when they fall apart and that’s when that PTSD is exposed”.

Many of his patients felt so abandoned by the ADF they also began suffering from adjustment disorder, which “amplified” their PTSD symptoms of depression and anxiety, he added.

The experience left them feeling they had been “devalued as a human being” with a loss of identity and purpose.

Veterans should not be forced to transition into civilian life or healthcare services before they had been treated for their injuries, their families were supported, and they were retrained into a new vocation, Dr Parker told the commission on Thursday.

“The Defence Force had responsibility for those people and I don’t think it is reasonable for them to be medically discharged, shown the door and say ‘Good luck’.”

Veterans he treated suffered from such a raft of mental, physical and social conditions, and treating them was like “a journey of restoration”.

However, working with veterans was so challenging and poorly paid, few GPs are prepared to take on the holistic approach required to treat them effectively, Dr Parker said.

The commission hearing continues on Friday.

Lifeline 13 11 14

Open Arms 1800 011 046

