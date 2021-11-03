 Vic aims for falling cases for third day - Australian Associated Press

People walking past Flinders Street Station in Melbourne (file image)
Victorians are hoping the state is marching towards continued days of falling COVID-19 case numbers. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS
Vic aims for falling cases for third day

AAP November 4, 2021

Victoria is aiming to post a third consecutive day of falling COVID-19 cases, as it lowers the age in its daily vaccine uptake reporting.

The state recorded 941 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, the second day in a row of numbers below 1000.

There has not been three straight days of daily cases below 1000 in Victoria since late September, and Thursdays have been “spike” days in recent weeks.

Cases have been falling despite restrictions further easing late last week, ahead of the state hitting 80 per cent full vaccination of its 16-plus population.

Under the Victoria’s roadmap, almost all restrictions will end for fully vaccinated people when 90 per cent of those 12 and over are double dosed – a milestone forecast on or around November 24.

The change in emphasis has prompted the Department of Health to start reporting the daily vaccination uptake of Victorians aged 12 and over, instead of those 16 and up, from Thursday.

The state’s 12 and over vaccination rate is currently at 92.2 per cent first dose and 80.9 per cent fully vaccinated.

Premier Daniel Andrews pressed the importance of people following up with their second dose vaccine booking to prevent serious illness.

“Ninety-five or 96 per cent of the people in hospital who are gravely ill have not had a first or a second dose,” he told reporters in Ballarat.

There are 657 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 117 in intensive care and 69 of those on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, another 10,000-strong crowd is expected through the gates of Flemington Racecourse on Thursday for Oaks Day after major events returned over the long weekend.

