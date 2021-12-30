AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Victoria's COVID-19 test sites still feeling the pinch
More than 81,000 people across Victoria were tested for COVID-19 in the latest 24-hour period. Image by Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

Vic breaks COVID-19 record with 5137 cases

Kaitlyn Offer December 30, 2021

Victoria has set another COVID-19 record, with the number of new daily cases jumping by more than 1300 to 5137.

Another 13 people in the state have died with the virus, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The number of active Victorian coronavirus cases has grown to 23,833 and 81,093 people were tested in the latest 24-hour period.

On Wednesday the state recorded 3767 new cases and had 19,994 active cases.

There are 55 people with the virus in intensive care, with 395 in hospital and a seven-day hospitalisation average of 378.

However, there are fewer people on ventilators – 23 on Thursday, down from 28 on Wednesday and 33 on Tuesday.

Victoria’s COVID testing ability continues to struggle under the strain of the caseload, with multiple testing sites again closing because they reached capacity by early Thursday morning.

National cabinet, including Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is meeting on Thursday to discuss a uniform definition of a close contact of an infected person and the use of rapid antigen tests to ease some of the testing burden.

The pandemic’s ongoing impact on freight, logistics and workplaces’ ability to train staff also means the City of Melbourne has cancelled its drone swarm at Docklands as part of its New Year’s Eve celebrations, but other entertainment is going ahead.

But in general, Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp said people are starting to return to the CBD after six lockdowns.

“We’ve been really encouraged by the pedestrian numbers that we’ve seen certainly in the lead-up to Christmas,” she told reporters.

“Our best Saturday we’re at 96 per cent of pre-COVID foot traffic which is really fantastic, it’s that sense of Melbourne being back to normal.

“The Boxing Day sales, the foot traffic in the city on average was 80 per cent of pre-COVID levels, same day comparison, which again we think is really a testament to people enjoying everything that the city has to offer.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.