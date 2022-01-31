AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Victorian chief health officer Brett Sutton.
Chief health officer Brett Sutton has not been asked to advise on mandating a third vaccine. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

Vic CHO not asked about third dose mandate

Melissa Meehan February 1, 2022

Victorians may soon need a third dose to be considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but the state’s chief health officer says he hasn’t been asked for his advice on the issue.

Professor Brett Sutton faced a barrage of questions in the first public hearing of the Pandemic Declaration Accountability and Oversight Committee on Monday.

The committee was created as part of the controversial pandemic laws that passed parliament last year, shifting power for health measures to the government and away from Prof Sutton.

The first 10 minutes of the two-hour long hearing was spent debating why Prof Sutton had dialled into the meeting instead of attending in person.

Once it was underway, Prof Sutton said he has not provided official advice to the government on the plan to mandate a third vaccine. 

“I haven’t been requested to provide advice on broader vaccine mandates at this stage,” he said.

“I’ll be very happy to assess the epidemiological situation at that time and to provide my recommendations on how that might change if at all.” 

Prof Sutton said vaccination is the best response to the virus. 

He said a third dose could be important, because compared to those without any vaccination, vaccinated Victorians are 70 per cent more unlikely to catch the virus. 

“It does also reduce getting the symptomatic effects of the virus, which is why it’s important to make it widely available,” he told the hearing. 

On Sunday, Mr Andrews said he expected authorities would redefine what it meant to be “fully vaccinated” and discard the term “booster” as soon as this week.

“I think it’s only a matter of time before the relevant federal agencies confirm that this is three doses,” he told reporters.

Deputy opposition leader David Southwick said Monday’s hearing left a lot of unanswered questions of Mr Andrews and whether he was making decisions without health advice.

AAP contacted the state government for comment. 

