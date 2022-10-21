AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Railway line in Kerang
Kerang locals sandbag the railway line to Swan Hill as the Lodden River is due to peak this weekend. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • weather

Vic community holds strong as water rises

Tara Cosoleto October 22, 2022

Residents in the northern Victorian town of Kerang are being told it’s too late to leave but the community is standing strong in the face of rising floodwaters. 

A bridge connecting the town to the Murray Valley Highway closed on Wednesday night, prompting warnings from the State Emergency Service that people could no longer evacuate.

But Gannawarra Shire Mayor Charlie Gillingham said residents could still leave for Swan Hill or other northern towns via three separate routes.

Those major roads will slowly close over the next week as floodwaters rise but Mr Gillingham said many locals were still choosing to stay.

“I suppose about 500 have left but there’s still probably 3000 in town,” he told AAP.

“There’s certainly plenty of people walking up and down the street.”

Most Kerang residents have lived through severe flooding, with the devastating 2011 floods still in recent memory.

The town centre was cut off for days when the Loddon River rose in January 2011 and there are fears the same thing could happen this time round.

But Mr Gillingham said Kerang residents were prepared.

“I was just in the IGA and it’s chock-a-block full of food,” he said.

“Most people have been buying up over the last week so I’m sure they’ll be right.

“It’s pretty hard to tell with floods. No two floods are the same. But we’ve just asked people to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”

The Loddon River is expected to peak in Kerang on Saturday, with locals still sandbagging the railway line to Swan Hill late on Friday. 

The community spirit was strong in the face of adversity, Mr Gillingham said. 

“The local knowledge is fantastic. The community is fantastic,” he said.

“All the volunteers, the emergency services people – they’re all working together, doing a great job.”

It’s still a waiting game for residents in Echuca and the smaller towns of Barmah and Lower Moira, with the Murray River yet to peak.

Authorities are predicting the river will reach levels just under the 1993 flood record overnight on Sunday and into Monday.

Flood warnings also remain for towns along the Loddon, Goulburn, Campapse and Avoca rivers, with more rain and isolated thunderstorms forecast for the weekend.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.