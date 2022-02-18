AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
People on a dance floor (file image)
Indoor dance floors have reopened, while density limits at hospitality venues have been scrapped. Image by Wayne Taylor/AAP PHOTOS
  • health

Vic dance floors reopen as rules ease

Tara Cosoleto February 19, 2022

Victorians can once again dance at nightclubs and other entertainment venues after COVID-19 restrictions eased across the state.

Indoor dance floors reopened at 6pm on Friday, while density limits at hospitality and entertainment venues were scrapped.

QR code check-in requirements are no longer in place at retail venues or schools, but will remain in hospitality and entertainment settings. 

Premier Daniel Andrews has flagged more changes, with the health minister to consider easing rules around masks and working from home.

Mr Andrews said that update could come as early as next week. 

“We always said these measures wouldn’t be in place for a minute longer than they are needed,” he said.

“With hospitalisation numbers decreasing and less pressure on our health system, now is a sensible time to make changes.”

The changes come as Victoria’s Omicron wave subsides.

The state recorded 6935 new COVID-19 cases and another 14 deaths on Friday.

A month ago, Victoria was recording about 20,000 coronavirus infections each day. 

There are still 48,852 total active cases across the state, down from more than 50,000 on Thursday.

Hospitalisations have also dropped, from 401 on Thursday to 379 on Friday. 

Of those patients, 64 people are receiving intensive care while 16 people are on ventilators.

