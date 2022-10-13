Vic homes under threat from major flooding

Victorians are being told to move to higher ground, with major flooding threatening to inundate and cut off hundreds of properties.

An emergency-level warning has been issued north of Melbourne from Seymour to Lake Eildon, with major flooding expected along the Goulburn River on Thursday night.

Anyone in low-lying areas or close to a waterway has been informed they are in danger and should move to higher ground immediately.

Victorian SES Chief Operations Officer Tim Wiebusch said Seymour is facing its highest flood level since 1974.

“There is the potential for 187 properties to be inundated by floodwaters and a further 279 properties that could be isolated,” he told reporters.

The SES has rescued 23 people, including those driving through floodwaters in rural areas. No serious injuries have been reported to date.

The SES has received more than 1600 calls for help in the past 48 hours, mostly for flash flooding and sandbags.

There are 46 sandbag collection points across the state, with thousands distributed to residents.

Almost 200mm of rain has fallen in the northeast of the state.

Echuca residents are advised to boil drinking water until further notice after stormwater entered a storage tank.

The rains caused landslides at Separation Creek on the Great Ocean Road on Thursday and at Falls Creek in the alpine region on Wednesday.

Severe weather warnings have been issued in most parts of the state with widespread moderate to major flooding expected.

Watch and act alerts have been issued for major flooding of multiple river systems, including the Campaspe in Central Victoria and Ovens and King rivers in northeast Victoria.

In the 24 hours to 8am on Thursday, 40mm to 80mm was recorded in the Campaspe catchment, with up to another 100mm forecast throughout the day.

The Thompson Dam in Gippsland could overflow by the weekend.

Other catchments which have not spilled in decades are flooded, including the Dartmouth and Lake Eildon dams.

Officials have been doorknocking along the Maribyrnong in inner Melbourne, while search and rescue teams are on standby.

Significant rainfall is also expected to hit metro Melbourne from 5pm on Thursday.

Almost 10,000 homes were without power overnight and hundreds are yet to be restored, according to the State Control Centre.

Sarah-Jane Gill, a manager at the Rochester Riverside Holiday Park in rural Victoria, has been evacuating guests and said she could see the river rising from her home.

“It is scary. You laugh in the face of it all but we’re very nervous,” she told AAP.

Rochester cafe owner Lisa Froon feared water would seep through her premises but chose to remain open to provide food to locals.

“I had some tears last night,” she told AAP.

Campaspe Shire Mayor Chrissy Weller said community safety was the priority and a relief centre is open in Echuca to support evacuated residents.

In 2011, a record flood hit the town of Rochester after the Campaspe River reached a historic peak of 9.12 metres.

Bendigo Mayor Andrea Metcalf said the area was bracing for the severe flooding in Rochester to flow downstream, with several of its football and soccer fields already inundated.

About 40 schools and early childhood learning centres across the state, including Seymour College and Kilmore’s Assumption College, closed on Thursday.

Regional transport has also been impacted, with buses replacing trains between Albury and Seymour in both directions and all Melbourne-bound lanes of the Hume Highway closed between Benalla and Avenel.