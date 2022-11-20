AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Matthew Guy and Daniel Andrews
Liberal's Matthew Guy and Premier Daniel Andrews will lock horns in a televised debate on Tuesday. Image by James Ross / Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Vic election campaign enters its last week

Tara Cosoleto November 21, 2022

Just five days out from the Victorian election, attention has turned from policy to politics with two candidates shrouded in controversy.

The Liberal Party distanced itself from upper house hopeful Renee Heath on Saturday after it was revealed she was part of a controversial church accused of promoting gay-conversion therapy.

Ms Heath will not sit in the Liberal party room if elected but it was too late to disendorse her, Liberal Leader Matthew Guy said.

He also denied the party was told weeks ago about Ms Heath’s links to the City Builders Church, saying his state director acted appropriately during the pre-selection process. 

Another Liberal candidate Timothy Dragan also apologised after recordings of his comments against Indigenous Australians, abortion and climate change were leaked.

Mr Guy said he accepted Mr Dragan’s apology and there would be no further action taken, arguing the public wanted to focus on issues that mattered to them.

“Victorians are asking very clearly about health and cost of living,” he told reporters on Sunday. “They’re not asking me about other matters.”

Premier Daniel Andrews will continue his policy push on Monday after announcing another $584 million for early childhood education at the weekend. 

With Labor also under a corruption cloud, Mr Andrews said he was only interested in promoting his “positive and optimistic plan” for Victoria.

“We’re very proud to put that to the Victorian community,” the premier told reporters on Sunday. “The community will make their judgement.”

Mr Guy is expected to continue his tour of eight regions in eight days on Monday.

The Liberal leader and the premier will then lock horns in a televised debate on Tuesday evening, fielding questions from 100 undecided voters.

