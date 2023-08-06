AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Victorian firefighters are a rally earlier this month.
The United Firefighters Union says its time for Victoria to follow the lead of WA on illnesses. Image by Morgan Hancock/AAP PHOTOS
  • fire

Vic firefighters want enhanced presumptive cancer laws

Melissa Meehan August 6, 2023

Professional firefighters want Victoria to follow the lead of their West Australian counterparts and expand the number of cancers included in presumptive legislation to 20. 

The WA government on Saturday announced it was expanding the number of cancers covered under presumptive legislation from 12 to 20.

The eight additional illnesses are thyroid, pancreatic, skin, cervical, ovarian, penile, malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer.

The change means current or retired career or volunteer WA firefighters who are diagnosed with the cancers will be presumed to have developed their disease because of their work.

United Firefighters Union Victorian Branch Secretary Peter Marshall said it was time for Victoria to follow suit.

“Western Australia has just announced that it will now deliver the same cancer protection for its firefighters as those working for the Commonwealth, in Tasmania and the ACT,” Mr Marshall said on Sunday.

“Firefighters working in these jurisdictions will now be covered for 20 deadly cancers instead of just 15, as is the case here in Victoria.

Victorian firefighters are exposed to the same toxins, face the same risks and develop the same cancers as other firefighters across Australia.

A bill, raised by the Greens, to expand the number of cancers covered under Victoria’s presumptive legislation is expected to go to a vote in the week beginning 14 August.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.