Man wades through floodwater in Echuca.
More than 950,000 sandbags have been filled across flood-ravaged Victoria with more rain on the way. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • weather

Vic flood warning as heavy rain continues

Mibenge Nsenduluka October 27, 2022

More heavy rain and thunderstorms expected across Victoria are likely to increase water levels and trigger flash flooding.

Residents across the state remain on high alert for wet weather forecast to continue into Thursday, with an evacuation order remaining in place for Echuca where the flood level rose to 94.96 metres.

Residents in Melbourne’s outer east were pummelled by rain, with Lilydale recording 40mm of rainfall in 30 minutes on Wednesday and authorities warning of more on Thursday.

Lilydale was the hardest-hit locality, with nearly 200 requests for assistance and 25 inland flood rescues.

Major flooding persists in regional towns including at Echuca, Moama, Torrumbarry and Barham.

Moderate flooding continues along the Campaspe River at Echuca and multiple watch-and-act alerts have been issued in Greater Shepparton at Bunbartha, Appin South, Kerang, Seymour, Rochester, Charlton and Swan Hill.

A major flood warning is active along Snowy River, downstream of McKillops Bridge in East Gippsland at Orbost, Marlo, Waygara, Tostaree and Wairewa.

More than 950,000 sandbags have been laid across the state in the past seven days and seven relief centres are open.

Victoria’s Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said the severe weather would continue in all parts of the state well into summer.

“The fact is we will see water levels remain at this level for a number of days and at the major flooding level for at least seven days, so there is still potential for significant impact on the community,” he said.

