Protesters at a demonstration outside the Victorian State Parliament.
Debate on Victoria's pandemic bill has been delayed with the government needing one more vote. Image by Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS
Vic govt courts support for pandemic bill

Benita Kolovos November 19, 2021

The Victorian government is courting crossbench MPs in an effort to save its pandemic legislation from being defeated in the upper house. 

The Public Health and Wellbeing Amendment (Pandemic Management) Bill was expected to pass parliament on Thursday with the support of three crossbench MPs. 

But former Labor minister Adem Somyurek declared he would return to parliament following a self-imposed absence to vote against it in its current form.

His vote would result in a tie, meaning the bill would have to be reintroduced in parliament’s lower house.

The bill gives the premier the power to declare a pandemic and the health minister the ability to enforce restrictions such as lockdowns, mask-wearing and vaccination mandates.

But it has become a lightning rod for anti-lockdown and anti-vaccination groups who have occupied the steps of state parliament this week in protest.

Without the legislation, the government will not be able to impose many of its COVID-19 restrictions after the state of emergency expires on December 15.

Unlike other jurisdictions, Victoria’s state of emergency cannot be extended indefinitely.

Debate on the bill was delayed on Thursday as the government sought the support of an additional crossbencher.

AAP understands it has since had constructive conversations with crossbench MPs about the bill and debate is likely to resume on Friday.

Sustainable Australia MP Clifford Hayes flagged he would talk with the Andrews government but has called for tougher oversight of pandemic powers. 

Several others – including the Liberal Democrats, Justice Party MPs and Jeff Bourman from the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers – said they would not engage in conversations.

