VICTORIAN BUDGET 2022
Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas will embark on a speaking blitz to sell his latest budget. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • state budget and tax

Vic govt to begin pre-election budget sell

Callum Godde May 4, 2022

The Victorian government will begin selling its newly unveiled pre-election budget, as its political rivals and some disgruntled groups line up to tear it down.

After delivering his eighth budget on Tuesday, Treasurer Tim Pallas will be quizzed by interest groups and media on its finer details in a number of speaking events on Wednesday.

A $12 billion health funding pledge to hire more nurses, paramedics and emergency call-takers was the big ticket item from this year’s “Putting Patients First” budget.

“This pandemic repair plan means more staff, better hospitals and first-class care,” Mr Pallas told parliament.

It also charts a course back to surplus by 2025/26 and a plan to begin paying down soaring debt through a new future fund.

Victoria’s debt payments are projected to rise from $3.9 billion in 2022/23 to $6.4 billion by 2025/26 alongside predicted interest rate rises.

Infrastructure spending remains high at $21.3 billion per annum over the next four years amid cost increases for the problem-plagued West Gate Tunnel and new hospitals in Footscray and Frankston.

Opposition Leader Matthew Guy said the state’s infrastructure cost blowouts and “mountainous” debt levels would have consequences for all Victorians.

“(It’s) going to have a really challenging affect on our economy and our way of life, and potentially impacting our cost of living and the delivery of services into the future,” he told reporters.

Reaction to the budget has been mixed.

Global ratings agencies Moody’s and Standard and Poor’s praised Victoria’s economic recovery but cited infrastructure spending and rising interest rates as downside risks to its already downgraded credit scores.

The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation described Tuesday’s announcements as smart investments, while Victorian Council of Social Service chief executive Emma King said funding had been cut in some areas for community services.

With no new taxes announced, the Greens said the government has spurned a “crucial opportunity” to find ways of raising money to build new public homes.

“They dropped the ball by not reintroducing the social housing levy,” Victorian Greens leader Samantha Ratnam said.

However, Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Paul Guerra lauded it as a series of major investments in health, education, skills, industry development and regional Victoria.

“This budget is all about the three Ps: patients, participation and provincial,” he said.

