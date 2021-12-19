 Vic has 1302 COVID-19 cases, no deaths - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
A file photo of COVID-19 testing in Melbourne
Victoria has reported 1302 new COVID-19 cases and, for the first time since September 16, no deaths. Image by Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

Vic has 1302 COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Callum Godde December 20, 2021

Overwhelming testing demand has created long queues and forced several sites to shut, as Victoria reported 1302 new COVID-19 infections and no deaths.

It is the first day the state has not reported a COVID-related death since September 16, and there are 13,175 active cases in the community.

A total of 406 patients are in hospital, 81 of whom are actively infected with the virus in intensive care and 43 on ventilators.

The seven-day hospitalisation average has risen by seven to 387.

About 4800 people were vaccinated in state-run hubs on Sunday, while 71,491 tests were processed.

Strong testing demand in the lead-up to Christmas is putting the state’s testing system under pressure, with long lines forming on Monday morning.

At least 10 testing sites across Melbourne were temporarily shut at 9am after reaching capacity.

They include Alfred Health’s walk-through clinic in the CBD and Aughtie Walk in Albert Park, Montague Street in South Melbourne, St Vincent’s Hospital walk-through site in Fitzroy, La Trobe University’s Bundoora campus and Monash University at Clayton.

A long queue was also seen outside the Bourke St walk-in site, with people facing a wait of three hours to get tested.

Estimated wait times at other sites ranged from two hours to 15 minutes.

Acting Premier James Merlino said opening times at centres had been extended considering the number of people wanting to be tested as they prepared for leave or holiday travel during Christmas week.

“I know that there are particular sites where the wait is long but the average is 45 minutes to an hour or so,” Mr Merlino told reporters on Sunday.

“I ask people to be patient. We’re expanding and extending it as much as we can.”

The state government has increased capacity by about 55 per cent since October, with about 260 sites now in operation across Victoria.

Meanwhile, a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination van has set up shop for two days at Victoria’s State Library after its permanent clinic shut last week.

The van, run by cohealth, will offer first and second doses as well as booster shots on Monday and Tuesday as part of a pre-Christmas blitz.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.