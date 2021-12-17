 Vic has 1504 COVID-19 cases, seven deaths - Australian Associated Press

COVID-19 testing in Victoria
Victoria has a further 1504 COVID-19 cases and another seven people have died with the virus. Image by Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS
Vic has 1504 COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

AAP December 18, 2021

Victoria has reported 1504 new COVID-19 infections and another seven deaths, as authorities probe whether infected Melbourne nightclub goers have the Omicron variant.

The health department confirmed on Saturday the state is now managing 13,443 active infections.

There are 384 patients in hospital, 84 of whom are actively infected with the virus in intensive care and 43 on ventilators.

The seven-day hospitalisation average has risen by two to 368.

Testers processed 88,083 results on Friday, while 12,268 people were vaccinated in state-run hubs.

At least 19 confirmed Omicron infections have been detected in Victoria to date, with another six reported on Friday.

Of the new variant cases, five were detected in arrivals from NSW and one was a recent international arrival.

Genomic sequencing has confirmed an Omicron case is among 28 infections linked to two Melbourne nightclubs.

Health authorities are determining if any of the other cases, which include 16 who visited the Peel Hotel and 12 who visited Sircuit Bar, have the new variant.

It comes as the state government announced international travellers would no longer have to isolate for 72 hours after they arrive.

Instead, travellers who are fully vaccinated will have to take a test within 24 hours of arrival and isolate until they receive a negative result.

The changes come into effect from Tuesday next week and will also apply in NSW.

Meanwhile, a COVID-19 vaccine booster blitz is underway in Melbourne this weekend after the government announced it would ramp up capacity at state-run clinics and keep major hubs open to help “turbo-charge” the rollout.

