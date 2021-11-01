Vic Liberal MP set to learn political fate

Opposition Leader Matthew Guy will meet with Tim Smith to discuss his political future after the Liberal MP crashed his car while driving at more than twice the legal blood-alcohol limit.

Mr Smith, the state member for the blue-ribbon seat of Kew, crashed into a house in Hawthorn on Saturday night before returning a positive breath test reading of 0.131.

His licence was immediately suspended and he will be fined. No one was injured but Mr Smith came within metres of crashing into a child’s bedroom.

Mr Smith tendered his resignation from shadow cabinet to Mr Guy on Sunday, describing his decision to drive home following a dinner with friends as a “serious error of judgement”.

Pressure is now mounting on him to quit politics altogether. Several Liberal MPs have told AAP Mr Smith’s position is untenable.

Mr Guy said he remained “extremely angry and disappointed” in his colleague and friend.

“I am bitterly disappointed that any member of parliament, let alone one of my colleagues, would get behind the wheel after drinking,” he told reporters at parliament on Monday.

“I will speak to him face-to-face within the next 24 hours or so to discuss his future with him and what comes from here.”

In 2018, Mr Guy swiftly called for the resignation of Liberal MP Simon Ramsay after he was caught driving while almost four times over the limit. Two days later, Mr Ramsay announced he would not recontest his upper house seat.

Mr Guy denied he was being slow to act in this instance.

He said parliament was sitting when Mr Ramsay resigned and they had an opportunity to speak in person, while Mr Smith is currently staying in the Mornington Peninsula.

“Tim needs a few days to recollect himself and after which I will have a conversation with him, which I’ve outlined to you and I will do that in the strongest possible terms,” Mr Guy said.

He said Mr Smith has apologised to the home owners and offered to pay to repair the damage caused by the crash.

Mr Guy also confirmed the car Mr Smith was driving – a white Jaguar – was not funded through a parliamentary allowance.

Mr Smith is one of Mr Guy’s closest political allies and was instrumental in his return to the leadership of the party following a successful spill against Michael O’Brien in September.

Mr Guy said he once considered Mr Smith as a potential Liberal leader but given the circumstances that would now be “very difficult”.

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, who is also close with Mr Smith, said he should “take some time to consider his future”.

Upper house MP Matt Bach will replace Mr Smith as shadow attorney-general, while David Southwick will pick up the finance portfolio.

Like Mr Smith, Mr Bach, a former Stonnington council mayor, has no experience as a lawyer but Mr Guy said he was the “most qualified” MP for the position.

Mr Guy confirmed he also plans to speak to upper house MP Bernie Finn, who in a now-deleted Facebook post likened Premier Daniel Andrews to Adolf Hitler and the government to the Nazi regime.

“I haven’t seen it but from what I’ve heard it sounds quite ridiculous,” Mr Guy said.

He urged his MPs to focus on the state’s future as Victoria rebuilds after 18 months of stop-start COVID-19 lockdowns.