Tim Smith
Tim Smith's political future hangs in the balance after being caught drink-driving in Melbourne. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
Vic MP Tim Smith to learn political fate

Benita Kolovos November 2, 2021

Victorian Liberal MP Tim Smith is set to learn his political fate after being caught drink-driving at more than twice the legal limit and crashing into a house. 

Opposition Leader Matthew Guy says he will meet face-to-face with the state member for the blue-ribbon seat of Kew on Tuesday “to discuss his future with him”.

Mr Smith crashed into a Hawthorn house on Saturday night following a dinner with friends, narrowly avoiding a child’s bedroom. 

The 38-year-old returned a breath test reading of 0.131, prompting the immediate suspension of his licence for 12 months. He is also expected to be fined by police.  

Mr Smith tendered his resignation from shadow cabinet to Mr Guy on Sunday, describing his decision to drive home as a “serious error of judgement”.

Pressure is now mounting on him to quit politics altogether. Several Liberal MPs have told AAP Mr Smith’s position is untenable. 

“I am bitterly disappointed that any member of parliament, let alone one of my colleagues, would get behind the wheel after drinking,” Mr Guy told reporters on Monday. 

He said while Mr Smith’s actions were inexcusable, alcohol abuse had become an increasing problem amid Victoria’s repeated lockdowns. 

“I do think that’s obviously been an issue, particularly for single people living by themselves and their own mental health … but that is in no way an excuse for what has occurred,” Mr Guy said.

He said Mr Smith has apologised to the home owners and offered to pay to repair the damage caused by the crash. 

Mr Guy also confirmed the car Mr Smith was driving – a white Jaguar – was not funded through a parliamentary allowance.

Mr Smith is one of Mr Guy’s closest political allies and was instrumental in his return to the leadership of the party following a successful spill against Michael O’Brien in September.

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, who is also close with Mr Smith, said he should “take some time to consider his future”.

Mr Smith is currently in the Mornington Peninsula but is expected to front the media “within days”. 

