 Vic pandemic bill vote doubt as MP returns - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Protesters outside the Victorian parliament
Debate on Victoria's pandemic bill is set to resume as protesters occupy the steps of parliament. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

Vic pandemic bill vote doubt as MP returns

AAP November 18, 2021

Disgraced former Victorian Labor MP Adem Somyurek’s parliament suspension has been lifted after proving his COVID-19 vaccination status, paving the way for him to potentially vote down the government’s pandemic bill.

Debate on the Public Health and Wellbeing Amendment (Pandemic Management) Bill is set to resume on Thursday but a final vote may come as late as Friday, with MPs advised parliament could sit an extra day.

The Victorian government has been confident the bill will pass after making amendments to secure the support of upper house crossbenchers – the Greens’ Samantha Ratnam, Reason Party MP Fiona Patten and Animal Justice Party MP Andy Meddick.

But the return of Mr Somyurek, who quit the party before he was expelled for leading a widespread branch-stacking operation, opens the door for him to cast the deciding vote.

It’s not yet known whether the ex-factional heavyweight intends to vote on the bill. 

If he were to vote against it, it would result in a tie and would mean the bill would have to be reintroduced in parliament’s lower house.

Mr Somyurek has been contacted for comment. 

Victoria’s current state of emergency expires on December 15 and cannot be extended. 

The bill has become a lightning rod for anti-lockdown and anti-vaccination groups, who have occupied the steps of parliament this week.

They gathered around a wooden gallows on Monday evening chanting “freedom”, “traitor”, “kill Dan Andrews” and “hang Dan Andrews”, as an inflatable doll depicting the premier was thrown onto the structure.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, Victoria Police confirmed the driver of the black Toyota Landcruiser towing the gallows had been spoken to by officers.

The man, a 48-year-old from Badger Creek, was issued a warning for traffic offences.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.