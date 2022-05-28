AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A file photo of members of the Hamilton cast
Hamilton and Harry Potter have proven popular with Victorians taking up the pandemic rebate scheme. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • health

Vic pandemic recovery powers on

Mibenge Nsenduluka May 29, 2022

Almost 600,000 Victorians have lodged pandemic rebate claims for pottery classes, museum exhibitions, winery lunches and other events in the month since they were offered.

More than a quarter of the applications have been for the theatre and performing arts, with Hamilton and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child most popular, says Tourism Minister Martin Pakula.

Cinema purchases are close behind, accounting for 26 per cent of claims, while live music has also featured prominently with 13 per cent of customers claiming for gigs.

The Victorian government launched the dining and entertainment scheme on March 29.

“We are encouraging Victorians to take up this fantastic opportunity to get out, grab dinner, see a show and support some of the local businesses hardest-hit by the pandemic,” Mr Pakula said.

Meanwhile, the effect of COVID-19 on children’s education is not over, one of Australia’s leading charities warns.

A survey from the Smith Family has found one in two parents and carers feel the pandemic is still making learning difficult for their children.

Roughly three-quarters of parents and carers worry about their children’s future schoolwork and have struggled to help them during the pandemic.

Two-thirds say the virus has made it hard to start school this year.

The report comes as the charity kicks off its latest winter appeal, hoping to raise $5.4 million nationally to support 12,000 students through mentoring and after school programs.

COVID-19 has forced schools to shut throughout the pandemic with experts worried about the long-term effects on students.

Teachers across the public and private sector have taken strike action as they call for more pay and better conditions.

Australia reported almost 34,000 new COVID-19 infections and 58 virus-related deaths on Saturday.

There are currently almost 315,000 active cases around the country, with more than 2700 patients recovering in hospitals.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.