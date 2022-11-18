AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Daniel Andrews and Matthew Guy
Victorian voters will head to polling stations in a week with the Liberals attacking the VEC. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Vic poll nears, Libs fume over donor probe

Callum Godde November 19, 2022

The Victorian election has hit the home stretch as tensions boil over between the Liberal Party and state electoral commission.

The Liberals have accused the VEC of political interference after referring party leader Matthew Guy and his former chief of staff Mitch Catlin to the corruption watchdog.

State party director Sam McQuestin on Friday instructed its lawyers to write to Electoral Commissioner Warwick Gately over the VEC’s referral and subsequent public commentary.

“It is the party’s view that these actions constitute a serious, deliberate and unprecedented interference in the Victorian state election,” he said.

“I am deeply concerned that through its actions the VEC has compromised its own independence and damaged public trust in the electoral process.”

The party has asked the VEC refrain from further public commentary on the case until after the November 26 poll, make a statement confirming the party’s clients responded to inquiries and provided relevant documents, and initiate an external and independent review of its actions.

It also wants the commission’s communication and engagement director Sue Lang immediately stood down, a request it has not followed through on. 

Ms Lang earlier said the VEC did not receive satisfactory responses from “all key players”, contradicting Mr Guy’s claim he and others had fully co-operated with its investigation.

In a response late on Friday, Mr Gately said the VEC does not change its regulatory approach as election day nears.

“I remain firmly committed to my role as Victoria’s independent electoral administrator and my actions and decisions are taken accordingly,” Mr Gately said.

“This includes the decision to act, or not to act.”

The VEC probe centred on Mr Catlin asking a billionaire Liberal donor to make more than $100,000 in payments to his private marketing company.

A contract for the proposed arrangement was sent to Mr Guy’s personal email address but he has categorically rejected it was signed or agreed.

Labor minister Danny Pearson branded the Liberal’s intervention an “unprecedented attack” on the VEC’s independence and integrity.

“They weren’t getting the answers that were needed … so that’s why they have referred this matter on to IBAC,” he said.

An IBAC spokesperson declined to comment on the referral, citing policy.

The political stoush comes seven days out from election day, with almost 700,000 Victorians already casting their ballots at early voting centres and via the post.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.