VICTORIA CORONAVIRUS COVID19
Victoria has recorded 12,755 new COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths. Image by Luis Ascui/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

Vic posts 12,755 COVID cases, 39 deaths

AAP January 28, 2022

Victoria has recorded 12,755 new COVID-19 infections and 39 people have died with the virus, the most deaths since the state’s deadly second wave.

The new infections, confirmed by the health department on Friday, include 5345 from PCR tests and 7410 from rapid antigen tests.

It brings the total number of active cases in the state to 101,605.

Friday’s death toll is the highest the state has seen since Victoria’s second wave when 59 fatalities were recorded on September 4, 2020.

It also comes two days after 35 deaths were reported.

Hospitalisations with COVID-19 have fallen by 69 to 988 patients, down from 1057 on Thursday.

There are 114 people in intensive care, a decrease of three, with 40 of those on a ventilator.

More than 35 per cent of Victorians aged over 18 have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster, with 23,252 doses administered at state hubs on Thursday.

