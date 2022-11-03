Vic premier bats away 2013 crash questions

Daniel Andrews has batted away questions on the campaign trail after the victim of a 2013 crash cast doubt on the Victorian premier’s version of events.

Ryan Meuleman was knocked off his bike at Blairgowrie on the Mornington Peninsula in a collision with Mr Andrews’ taxpayer-funded car in January 2013.

Mr Andrews’ wife Catherine was driving at the time, with the then-opposition leader and their three children inside.

The smash left the then 15-year-old Mr Meuleman in Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital, where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

Now 24, he has revealed he was visited by police on the day he returned home from hospital but tubes removed from his throat prevented him giving his version of events.

“They did not come back at any time thereafter to get a statement from me,” Mr Meuleman told the Herald Sun.

Mr Meuleman claims Andrews’ car was speeding and he was riding his sister’s bike very slowly.

But Mr Andrews told reporters in 2017 the young cyclist was moving at speed before being T-boned by the car.

In Epping to pledge $44 million to provide new medical scanning equipment for hospitals if re-elected on November 26, the Labor leader was asked 17 consecutive questions on the matter, referring journalists to his previous comments.

“I’ve gone through them in great detail on multiple occasions,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“I’ve answered your question about 15 times and the answer won’t change.”

An $80,000 payment from the Transport Accident Commission was made to Mr Meuleman but he has now reportedly engaged a lawyer to explore his legal options.

Mr Andrews left the scene after calling triple zero, saying he needed to take his screaming children to their nearby holiday rental before returning.

His wife wasn’t breath-tested, with then-police commissioner Graham Ashton later conceding the officers had “mucked up”.

Ms Andrews was on Labor’s campaign bus on Wednesday but a no show on Thursday, with the premier saying his wife was working.

“She’s got a day job. She won’t be on the bus every day,” he said.

Rebounding from their backfiring “Ditch Dan” ambulance stunt, the Victorian coalition promised $500 dental vouchers in a bid to halve the state’s dental waiting list within two years.

Latest figures from the Victorian branch of the Australian Dental Association show as of June about 64,000 Victorians were waiting for general dental care in the public dental system.

While that figure was down from more than 154,000 in mid-2021, the coalition said the waiting list remained unacceptably high, with the average time for treatment 26.7 months.

The vouchers are expected to cost about $16 million, on top of another $200 million coalition commitment to boost public dental services over the next four years.

Liberal leader Matthew Guy said the dental care vouchers would allow urgent cases to get treatment at a private clinic.

“We need to do something and something’s better than nothing,” he said at a clinic in Doncaster.