Vic supermarkets to sell rapid COVID tests

Victorians will soon be able to buy rapid antigen tests from major supermarkets, as Melburnians venture into the state’s regions for the first time in months.

The state recorded another 1355 locally acquired COVID-19 infections on Saturday, with 21,095 active cases across the state.

Eleven Victorians, aged between 65 and 85, have died with the virus, bringing the toll from the latest outbreak to 293.

COVID-19 Commander Jeroen Weimar said 18 per cent of the new infections were in children aged under 10, while two thirds of cases were aged under 40 and about one third under 20.

“This continues to be cases predominantly in our unvaccinated communities and predominantly affecting younger Victorians,” he told reporters.

“So, please, particularly for those people in their 20s, go out and get vaccinated.”

From Monday, Victorians will be able to purchase rapid antigen tests from supermarkets such as Coles and Woolworths, to test themselves for COVID-19 from home.

Mr Weimar urged people to keep them in their drawers and use them as extra reassurance when symptomatic.

“Clearly any positive test with a rapid antigen test needs to be backed up with a PCR, but these are tools that become more possible and as we start to move around,” he said.

Saturday was the state’s final daily COVID-19 briefing, with key information and statistics to instead be issued through a media release at 11am each day.

There are 747 people in hospital, with the seven-day average at 769. Of those, 135 are in intensive care with 83 on a ventilator.

Some 79.7 per cent of Victorians aged over 16 are now fully vaccinated, and 92.3 per cent have received a first dose.

Melbourne and Victoria’s regions have been reunited after restrictions eased at 6pm on Friday, ahead of the state hitting its 80 per cent full vaccination target sometime on Saturday.

The border between Melbourne and the regions has now come down, masks no longer need to be worn outdoors, and capacity limits have increased for restaurants, pubs and cafes.

Indoor entertainment venues, gyms and retail have also reopened to fully vaccinated patrons.

A 5500-strong crowd was allowed through the gates of Flemington Racecourse for Derby Day on Saturday, while 4000 music fans will gather at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in the evening.

Several hundreds of people also gathered outside the Victorian parliament on Saturday afternoon after the state government introduced new pandemic legislation.

The protesters chanted “kill the bill” and other anti-vaccine mandate messages.

One person was arrested for damaging a police car but Victoria Police declared the protest was “peaceful”.

The legislation passed the lower house on Thursday and will give the premier power to declare a pandemic and extend it for three months at a time, for as long as considered necessary.

It will require the support of three crossbenchers to pass the upper house.

Dozens more people braved the city’s inclement weather to stage a protest outside Carlton’s Park Hotel, where 22 asylum seekers and refugees have now tested positive for COVID-19.

The smaller crowd held signs and heard speeches from federal Labor MP Ged Kearney and Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe as detainees watched on from above.