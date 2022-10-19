AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
VIC FLOODS
In Echuca, locals have spent days building a two kilometre makeshift flood levee. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • weather

Vic town closed to highway as water rises

Tara Cosoleto October 20, 2022

The northern Victorian town of Kerang has been cut off, with a major highway closed due to risk of flooding. 

Patchell Bridge on the Murray Valley Highway, about 280 kilometres north of Melbourne, closed on Wednesday night with Kerang residents warned it was too late to leave. 

Evacuation warnings are also in place for Echuca and the smaller towns of Barmah, Lower Moira and Bunbartha, with swollen rivers threatening to burst their banks.

In Echuca, locals have spent days building a two kilometre makeshift flood levee through the town in an effort to protect thousands of homes and businesses.

The Murray River is now expected to peak on Friday, with concerns it could break the 1993 flood record and reach 95 metres.

Forecast rain and thunderstorms are not helping the flooding, with falls of up to 30 millimetres expected for parts of north central and northeast Victoria from Friday.

Authorities are urging residents to head the warnings after a second person was found dead in floodwaters.

The 65-year-old man’s body was found at Nathalia, near Shepparton, on Wednesday morning.

His death follows that of a 71-year-old Rochester man on Saturday.

With the floods hitting prime agricultural areas, the state government on Wednesday announced a $73.5 million relief package to help farmers and business owners clean up, including $10,000 grants for primary producers.

Small business owners whose livelihoods have been affected may be eligible for a one-off support payment of $5000.

Victorians experiencing mental health struggles as a result of the floods may be entitled to assistance via a $4.4 million healthcare package.

