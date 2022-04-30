Vics boost ambo troops, virus toll grows

Under the weight of pandemic pressure, Ambulance Victoria was called to 93,234 emergency cases between January and March this year.

That broke the record set the previous quarter, making it the busiest in the state’s history.

In response, it is fast-tracking the recruitment of new officers, with another hundred having already hit the road this year and 120 more to begin inductions in May.

The boost is on top of the extra 700 officers who joined Victoria’s ranks last year.

“This recruitment drive continues … to help get more ambulances on the road and to patients quicker,” acting CEO Libby Murphy says.

“Our lives may be returning to normal but the extraordinary strain on our hardworking paramedics and the entire health system persists.”

Another 48 COVID-19 deaths and almost 39,000 new cases were reported across Australia on Saturday.

NSW announced 11,709 cases and 20 deaths, Victoria 9064 cases and 19 deaths – 11 of them over several days – and Queensland 5885 cases and five deaths. There were also four deaths in South Australia.

There are currently more than 330,000 active cases across the nation. Almost 3200 patients are in hospital with about 140 in intensive care.

Meanwhile two non-COVID hospital wards in Tasmania have closed after positive patients were detected in one at Hobart’s Repatriation Hospital and another at Royal Hobart Hospital.

The impacted wards are closed to non-COVID admissions and visitors until further notice, except on compassionate grounds, while contact tracing is undertaken.

Western Australia has scrapped quarantine for asymptomatic close contacts in line with national guidelines, dumped remaining gathering limits, abolished G2G travel passes and removed vaccine requirements for interstate travellers.

But workplace vaccination mandates remain, meaning the unvaccinated are still banned in most industries.

South Australia has also scrapped close contact isolation rules, bringing its restrictions into line with NSW, Victoria, Queensland and the ACT.

Anyone deemed a close contact no longer has to isolate at home, although they will need to take five rapid antigen tests over seven days.

They will also be required to wear masks when outside the home, are banned from visiting high-risk settings like aged care centres, and must inform employers and schools of their status.