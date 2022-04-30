AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
VICTORIA CORONAVIRUS COVID19
Ambulance Victoria is fast-tracking the recruitment of new officers. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

Vics boost ambo troops, virus toll grows

Robyn Wuth May 1, 2022

Under the weight of pandemic pressure, Ambulance Victoria was called to 93,234 emergency cases between January and March this year.

That broke the record set the previous quarter, making it the busiest in the state’s history.

In response, it is fast-tracking the recruitment of new officers, with another hundred having already hit the road this year and 120 more to begin inductions in May.

The boost is on top of the extra 700 officers who joined Victoria’s ranks last year.

“This recruitment drive continues … to help get more ambulances on the road and to patients quicker,” acting CEO Libby Murphy says.

“Our lives may be returning to normal but the extraordinary strain on our hardworking paramedics and the entire health system persists.”

Another 48 COVID-19 deaths and almost 39,000 new cases were reported across Australia on Saturday.

NSW announced 11,709 cases and 20 deaths, Victoria 9064 cases and 19 deaths – 11 of them over several days – and Queensland 5885 cases and five deaths. There were also four deaths in South Australia. 

There are currently more than 330,000 active cases across the nation. Almost 3200 patients are in hospital with about 140 in intensive care.

Meanwhile two non-COVID hospital wards in Tasmania have closed after positive patients were detected in one at Hobart’s Repatriation Hospital and another at Royal Hobart Hospital.

The impacted wards are closed to non-COVID admissions and visitors until further notice, except on compassionate grounds, while contact tracing is undertaken.

Western Australia has scrapped quarantine for asymptomatic close contacts in line with national guidelines, dumped remaining gathering limits, abolished G2G travel passes and removed vaccine requirements for interstate travellers.

But workplace vaccination mandates remain, meaning the unvaccinated are still banned in most industries.

South Australia has also scrapped close contact isolation rules, bringing its restrictions into line with NSW, Victoria, Queensland and the ACT.

Anyone deemed a close contact no longer has to isolate at home, although they will need to take five rapid antigen tests over seven days.

They will also be required to wear masks when outside the home, are banned from visiting high-risk settings like aged care centres, and must inform employers and schools of their status.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.