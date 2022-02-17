AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shoppers at Chadstone shopping centre, Melbourne.
QR code check-ins will not be required from 6pm on Friday at Victorian shops and other places. Image by Luis Ascui/AAP PHOTOS
  • health

Victoria eases some COVID-19 restrictions

Emily Woods February 18, 2022

Victorians will be allowed back onto dancefloors within hours and will no longer need to check-in at supermarkets, as COVID-19 restrictions are cautiously wound back. 

From 6pm on Friday, density quotas in hospitality and entertainment venues will be scrapped, along with QR code check-in requirements for retail, schools and workplaces.

QR check-ins will still be required in pubs, bars, restaurants and entertainment premises to help ensure those attending are double-vaccinated.

International traveller permits will be scrapped and unvaccinated traveller quarantine periods will be halved to seven days.

A mandate requiring key industries to undertake surveillance testing will be replaced with a recommendation, and hospital worker bubbles will end.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the state’s Omicron wave had passed its peak, allowing Victoria to begin moving “back to normal”.

He said decisions around indoor mask requirements and return to offices will be determined over the next week, with an announcement likely next Friday.

“We have to wait and see if the numbers continue to fall, in terms of the number of people in hospital, we want the trend to be maintained,” he said.

“It is our aim to have those rules changed and the (health) minister making positive announcements to that end for next Friday.”

The state government will meet with industry leaders on Friday to discuss how the public and private sectors will approach a return to the office, as the Victorian Chamber of Commerce calls for “urgent” changes. 

Victoria recorded 8501 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and a further nine deaths.

