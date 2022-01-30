AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Victoria has recorded 10,053 new COVID-19 cases and eight virus-related deaths. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

Victoria posts 10,053 cases, eight deaths

AAP January 31, 2022

Victoria has recorded 10,053 new COVID-19 infections and another eight deaths, as thousands of students across the state return to school.

The new cases, confirmed by the health department on Monday, include 3568 from PCR tests and 6485 from rapid antigen tests.

The total number of active cases in the state is 76,335, down from 78,294 on Sunday. 

Hospitalisations with COVID-19 have fallen by 16 to 873 patients.

There are 102 people in intensive care, nine fewer than on Sunday, with 33 of those on a ventilator.

About 38 per cent of Victorians aged over 18 have received a COVID-19 booster, after 16,298 doses were administered at state clinics on Sunday.

The latest figures come as many of the state’s school students return for Term 1 on Monday.

Public schools begin term on Monday with all staff and students encouraged to take twice-weekly rapid antigen tests.

The state government has delivered 4.5 million rapid antigen tests to schools with another two million on the way this week.

A vaccination blitz targeting children aged five to 11 was held over the weekend, with 15 primary schools offering pop-up clinics and some state-run hubs allowing walk-up jabs for kids. 

