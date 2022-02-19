AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
The newly constructed Victorian quarantine accommodation hub
Victoria will open its newly constructed quarantine hub on Monday. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • health

Victoria posts 4867 cases, nine deaths

Emily Woods February 20, 2022

Victoria has added 4867 new infections to its COVID-19 caseload along with a further nine virus-related deaths.

Health authorities say the state continues to manage more than 46,700 active coronavirus cases, down from 48,420 reported on Saturday.

There are 358 COVID patients currently in Victorian hospitals, 51 of them in ICUs and a dozen who require ventilation.

Of the new cases recorded in the 24 hours to Saturday evening, 3141 were the results of rapid antigen tests and 1726 were reported via PCR lab tests. 

Meanwhile, the state will welcome the first cohort of unvaccinated international travellers to its newly-built $200 million quarantine hub on Monday.

The facility, at Mickleham in Melbourne’s north, will replace hotels and become Victoria’s only quarantine site from April.

“The Omicron variant has shown us we must continue to be flexible in our pandemic response – and the purpose-built Victorian Quarantine Hub will be vital to how we manage pandemics today and into the future,” Police Minister Lisa Neville said during a visit on Saturday.

Quarantine Victoria Commissioner Emma Cassar says the hub’s open-air setting will eliminate many of the challenges hotel quarantine posed.

Able to accommodate up to 1000 residents, its standalone cabins allow for constant fresh air flow, individual ventilation systems and CCTV monitoring.

Guests will have access to in-house electronic food ordering and entertainment to minimise contact between residents and the site’s 560 staff.

The hub’s cabin-style accommodation includes entry and exit points via outdoor decks to prevent the virus spreading through shared corridors.

The site is split into four villages, with all services and amenities delivered directly onside to limit unnecessary internal or external movement. 

Staff are being trained on-site, with other final preparations underway including stress-testing all systems to ensure infection prevention and control processes are in place.

Victorians meanwhile continue to enjoy the freedom to visit nightclubs and other dance venues, following the easing of restrictions on Friday.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.