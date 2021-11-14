Victoria posts 905 cases, four deaths

Victoria’s COVID-19 caseload has eased some, with 905 local infections added on Sunday or more than 300 fewer than the previous day. There were also four more virus-related deaths.

The state continues to manage more than 17,300 active cases. There are 394 virus patients in Victorian hospitals, 75 of them in intensive care and 46 requiring ventilation.

Health officials say virus testers processed more than 64,000 results in the 24 hours to Saturday evening.

Victoria is now 87 per cent double vaccinated for everyone aged 12 and over.

Meanwhile the state government and Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry have set up a new initiative to encourage businesses to be COVID safe.

Advisers will attend workplaces, ask about key topics and share feedback and strategies. No penalties will apply to businesses found in need of advice on check-in systems, distancing arrangements and the like.

All information collected will remain confidential and de-identified data will be shared with the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions to report how different businesses are tracking.

“It’s not about criticising, shaming or dobbing them in,” said VCCI chief executive Paul Guerra.

“It’s about getting as many businesses as possible to the point where they can safely operate according to the government mandates.”

The government will also direct $20 million to help reignite the state’s live music and festival scene.

Creative Industries Minister Danny Pearson says venues will safely get live shows back thanks to an $8 million program aimed at returning musicians and industry professionals to work.

Festivals will receive $8 million to assist with recovery from the impact of rescheduled and cancelled events and $4 million will deliver performances to Melbourne’s CBD and inner-city.

An Australian-first event interruption insurance product will also give organisers of festivals, business conferences and sporting and community events confidence to plan and stage future events.

The 12-month scheme will insure up to $230 million of events against cancellation due to public health measures or where events have reduced capacity due to restrictions.

While thousands of people gathered in Melbourne’s CBD on Saturday to rally against the government’s mandates on emergency powers and vaccines, there were no instances of unrest.

Protesters blocked tram lines as they marched from the state library to parliament. Liberal MP turned United Australia Party leader Craig Kelly addressed the crowd, saying mandatory vaccinations were an “abuse of human rights”.

Victoria’s deadline for construction workers to be fully vaccinated, which sparked violence across Melbourne in September, fell on Saturday.

The state’s aged care workers will also need to be double-dosed by Monday and the same goes for about one million of the state’s essential workers by November 26.