A file photo of a room in the quarantine hub
Victoria's new quarantine hub for unvaccinated tourists can accommodate up to 1000 residents. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • health

Victoria quarantine hub opens doors

AAP February 21, 2022

Victoria’s newly built $200 million COVID-19 quarantine hub is set to open for business.

The facility, at Mickleham in Melbourne’s north, will welcome the first cohort of unvaccinated international travellers on Monday.

The complex has an open-air design intended to eliminate many of the challenges posed by hotel quarantine and will in fact become the state’s only quarantine site from April.

Able to accommodate up to 1000 residents, its standalone cabins allow for constant fresh air flow, individual ventilation systems and CCTV monitoring.

Police Minister Lisa Neville, who toured the hub on Saturday, says it’s been purpose-built and will no doubt be vital to how Victoria manages pandemics into the future.

Quarantine Victoria Commissioner Emma Cassar says guests will have access to in-house electronic food ordering and entertainment to minimise contact with the site’s 560 staff.

The hub’s cabin-style accommodation, which is split into four villages, includes entry and exit points via outdoor decks to prevent virus spread along shared corridors.

All its services and amenities are delivered directly on-site to limit unnecessary internal or external movement.

Staff are being trained on-site, with other final preparations underway including stress-testing all systems to ensure infection prevention and control processes are in place.

Victoria added 4867 new infections to its COVID-19 caseload on Sunday along with a further nine virus-related deaths.

Health authorities say the state continues to manage more than 46,700 active coronavirus cases, down from 48,420 on Saturday.

There are 358 COVID-19 patients currently in Victorian hospitals, 51 of them in ICUs and a dozen who require ventilation.

Of the cases recorded in the 24 hours to Saturday evening, 3141 were the result of rapid antigen tests and 1726 were reported via PCR lab tests.

Victorians meanwhile continue to enjoy the freedom to visit nightclubs and other dance venues, following the easing of restrictions on Friday.

