Victoria has 14,020 cases, test closures

Four private pathology labs are temporarily closing Victorian testing sites to catch up on a backlog of COVID-19 tests, as one-in-four results returned is positive.

News that 54 sites would be suspended came on a day when Victoria’s case numbers hit five figures for the first time.

There were 14,020 infections reported on Tuesday from 60,000 tests. There are 48,297 active cases in Victoria.

Testing commander Jeroen Weimer said the four companies – 4Cyte, Australian Clinical Labs, Melbourne Pathology and Dorevitch – would close 54 sites later this week. Of those, 41 are 4Cyte.

“They’re disappointed to have to do this but they’re doing a pragmatic thing to safeguard their own systems and to make sure the labs can get back on top of their workload,” Mr Weimar said.

They will continue to work around the clock to clear the backlog of results, including some which go back to Christmas when testing was a requirement for travel to some states.

Mr Weimer has urged patience as wait times continue to blow out for results – only three-in-10 results are returned within a day.

Testing continues to be a struggle for Victorians on Tuesday with 40 sites shut by 10am because they had reached capacity. Others had wait times of three hours.

The first batch of 34 million rapid antigen tests ordered by the state government is expected to roll out later this week.

Mr Weimar said once there was confidence of supply throughout the state system an announcement would be made about formalising RAT results.

He said it would include the launch of an online system allowing people to report positive RAT results and using that data to include people in the COVID Pathways program to be triaged for medical support.

The struggle to find RATs has prompted the creation of a crowd-source website where shoppers upload details of places they’ve found them.

The latest figures, and changes to third-dose vaccination time frames from Tuesday, have prompted a fresh push for Victorians to get the jab.

New pop-up sites will open to deal with demand for third vaccinations, including boosters and third doses for immunocompromised people.

Currently 11 per cent of Victorians over 12 have received their third dose.

The additional sites, in partnership with community and sporting organisations, will be open 12 hours a day, seven days a week.

New sites include Caroline Springs Leisure Centre, PANCH Health Centre in Preston and regional locations in Swan Hill and Kyneton.

“As of today another million Victorians are eligible for their third dose and that number will increase when the three month change comes into effect from the end of January,” Acting Premier Jacinta Allan said.

Asked about the prospect of additional restrictions, Ms Allan said the hospitalisations remained the key metric and those figures were stable.

Premier Daniel Andrews will interrupt his leave to attend national cabinet on Wednesday.

VICTORIA’S LATEST COVID-19 FIGURES:

* Active cases: 48,297

* Hospital cases: 516, up 25

* Hospital cases seven-day average: 464

* Active cases in ICU: 56

* Cleared cases in ICU: 52

* Cases on a ventilator: 24