Victoria has reported 1999 new COVID-19 cases but the overall active case numbers have fallen. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  health

Victoria records 1999 new COVID-19 cases

Karen Sweeney December 27, 2021

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Victoria has dropped by nearly 1000 but another 1999 have tested positive.

There were 57,818 tests conducted on Boxing Day, with three more deaths reported among the figures on Monday.

Active case numbers dropped from 17,392 on Sunday to 16,467 on Monday, despite the new cases.

While the number of people in ICU grew by three to 80, the number of people on ventilators fell from 43 to 38.

The state’s testing woes have continue with people turned away before sites opened again on Monday, as demand outstripped capacity at multiple locations.

Authorities have encouraged those needing tests to research less well-known sites to avoid spending long hours in queues.

