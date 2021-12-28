AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
VICTORIA CORONAVIRUS COVID19
Victoria has recorded 2738 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths, but hospitalisations are down. Image by Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS
  • health

Victoria records 2738 new COVID-19 cases

Karen Sweeney December 28, 2021

Victoria has seen a sharp uptick in COVID-19 infections with 2738 cases and four deaths reported on Tuesday.

It’s a new single-day record for Victoria, well above the previous record of 2297 reported on October 14 this year.

The number of active cases has also risen again to 17,821 after 66,683 people were tested.

The number of active cases had fallen by nearly a thousand on Monday, to 16,467.

Fewer people are now in intensive care – down from 80 to 69.

Hospitalisations are also down from 368 to 361, bringing the seven-day average of 373.

There are 33 people on ventilators, down from 38.

The rise in cases comes as it’s revealed Victorian testing commander Jeroen Weimar fought to protect contact tracing data from being shared.

Worksafe Victoria sought contract tracing and hotel quarantine details from the state’s health department during an investigation into Victoria’s second wave outbreak last year.

But in closed Victorian Supreme Court hearings, protected by suppression orders, the request was challenged by the department.

Mr Weimar said to his knowledge no information had ever been divulged.

“I believe if the community were aware of the Authority’s attempts to obtain contact tracing information from the department for purposes other than contract tracing, there would be concern within the community about the security of their information and therefore a high risk that some cases may not be candid with contract tracers,” Mr Weimar wrote in a sworn affidavit in June.

“If that were to occur it could have a devastating impact on the state’s ability to control this outbreak and any future outbreak, and put hundreds of lives at risk.”

WorkSafe charged the health department in September with 58 breaches of occupational health and safety legislation over alleged hotel quarantine failures that have been blamed for the state’s second wave outbreak in 2020.

Acting Premier Jacinta Allan said the health department had taken the court action to protect the personal health information.

Opposition leader Matthew Guy said the data should remain secret.

“We were told it wouldn’t be accessed for anything other than private health. It should not be used for anything else,” he said on Tuesday.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.